Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Sept. 4

1:51 a.m. Police arrested Panfilo Martinez-Diosdado, 47, in connection with open container, and Alvaro Martinez-Sanchez, 37, in connection with driving while intoxicated, open container and careless driving during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the food trucks.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

12:29 p.m. Police received a report at Lisa Reeves Associates on Bella Vista Way that there were two men, one older and one younger, who were taking some sort of drugs behind the building.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

3:39 p.m. Police received a report on Hiwasse Road that someone had a game cam stolen from their property.

4:01 p.m. Police received a report at Tiverton Lane and Greta Lane that a white sedan was driving around the neighborhood and a woman got out and appeared to be looking for packages on porches.

5:48 p.m. Police received a report on Bear Hollow Trailhead that a vehicle was broken into and both back windows were broken.

Thursday, Sept. 7

12:13 a.m. Police arrested Cody Glenn Reece, 25, in connection with possession of cocaine or methamphetamine, less than two grams, following a suspicious person call at Scotsdale and Cullen.

4:34 p.m. Police received a report on Bigbury Lane that someone stuck cheese all over the caller's new home.

Friday, Sept. 8

8:25 p.m. Police received a report at Metfield Park Recreation Area of a suspicious red pickup truck. Police responded and the owner of the truck was visiting a neighbor.

Saturday, Sept. 9

7:34 a.m. Police received a report at Chelsea and Arthur that there is a man who keeps dumping trash on the trails.

4:23 p.m. Police received a report on Worcester Drive that a man came to someone's front door and asked her if she thought he was going to attack her like he attacked his wife. Police spoke with the man and told him not to go back to the caller's home again.

Sunday, Sept. 10

2:24 p.m. Police arrested Wendy April Russell, 36, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Bella Vista Assembly of God on Forest Hills Boulevard.