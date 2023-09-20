Bella Vista Club News

New Alateen Meeting

Available in NWA

An Alateen meeting in NWA is again available following the 2020-2021 pandemic. Meetings will be held weekly at First United Methodist Church in Bentonville, 2001 NW 2nd St. Anyone age 8-19 who has been affected by someone's drinking is welcome to attend.

The meetings are on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m., which is the same time there is an open AA meeting in the church. Access to the Alateen meeting is through the side entrance, second floor past the elevator to the Junior High Room in the children's area.

Bella Vista Apple

Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will hold its next meeting at the Bella Vista Public Library, in the Community Room, on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. The tentative agenda includes: new Apple hardware and software releases; when to upgrade an iPhone; factors that contribute to the slow running of an Apple device and how to improve performance.

The subjects for the monthly meeting include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, call 479-899-5531.

Bella Vista

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club is offering free weekly Basic Computer classes Sept. 21 to Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.-noon. Classes include the proper way to turn a computer on and off, issues of security, email, how to use Google and more.

Registration is required. Call 479-312-0267 or 479-696-9967; class size is limited. Computers will be available or guests may bring their laptops and cord.

Other programs in the lower level Training Center include: Sept. 15, 1-3 p.m., Genealogy SIG; Sept. 19, 2-4 p.m., Basic Computer Security, Part 2; Sept. 20, Help Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon; Sept. 21, 9-11 a.m., KeePassXC Password Manager; Oct. 3, 9-11 a.m., Recordings, Movies and More.

Visit bvcomputerclub.org for more information. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., lower level, room 1001.

Bella Vista Photography Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21. Linda Ralston will be giving a presentation on off-camera flash lighting. The annual competition will be discussed and any questions answered. Annual competition entries are due by Oct. 19.

The club meets on the third Thursday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Community Bank, 21196 U. S. Hwy 71 in Pineville, Mo. The meeting is free to the public. Visit bellavistapc.org for more information.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet on Monday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Rd., Bella Vista. The program will be presented by member, Linda Crandall, owner of Vintage Heartland. Linda will talk about the creative joy and process of ice dyeing -- a process that uses ice or snow along with cold water and fiber reactive dyes to create fluid or marbled patterns.

Ice dyeing is the art of placing ice cubes or snow on top of fabric, then sprinkling dye powder on top of the ice/snow, letting the melting process dictate how the dye splits and bleeds, and where it ultimately lands on the fabric, leading to surprising and delightful results every time. Linda will cover color theory and the dyeing process and will have merchandise from her shop available for purchase at the meeting.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Linda will host a hands-on workshop using the ice dyeing method. Space is limited and the cost is $35 for guild members or $45 for non-members. Register at [email protected] and to receive the supply list.

Northwest Arkansas

Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) meeting will be Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 South Main. The discussion will be on reasons for your ancestor's migration. Everyone is welcome.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Wednesday, Sept 27. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik , 219 S. Arkansas St. in Rogers. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit.

The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants will choose either a 7K or 10K walk. The walk is around Lake Atalanta and through historic downtown Rogers. Free parking is available across the street and next door.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club will hike the Twin Mountain Trail near Siloam Springs on Friday, Sept. 29. The hike distance is 5.6 miles. Interested hikers may email [email protected] for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Benton County

Master Gardeners

Benton County Master Gardeners meet on Oct. 10, 6 p.m. at Church of Christ Lodge, 816 NW 8th St. in Bentonville. Guest speaker Corrin Troutman will speak "Ethnobotany Plant Lore and More." Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. with members offering help with technology issues. Meetings are open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank. Master Gardener projects include education and beautification and are scattered all over Benton County.

For more information on Master Gardeners, visit the website at home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Bella Vista Traveling Sams

Bella Vista Traveling Sams will hold their second annual Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 15, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Lake Avalon picnic shelter. Members will vote on the winning chili and the winner takes home the traveling trophy currently held by John Parsons.

Bella Vista Traveling Sams is a service group of people who are members of the Good Sam travel organization, goodsam.com. Monthly activities are planned including meals out, tours, camping adventures and service projects.

Other activities planned for the remainder of 2023 include service days at Devil's Den State Park and a Christmas luncheon. For more information contact Jean Fitch Justice, 479-644-6154 or [email protected].

Email club information to [email protected]. Space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.