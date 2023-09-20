Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Sept. 5

Daylight Donuts

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available.

The Meteor

401 S.E. D St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Sept. 7

Bawarchi Biryanis

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cracked tile/flooring around dish area and handwash sink is allowing for water to pool.

Circle K

3301 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at handwash sink.

Core violations: Permit posted expired.

Curry Point

2505 S. Walton Blvd., Suite A, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Two freezers are falling apart and are held together by duct tape.

Gusano's Pizzeria

19 Cunningham Corner, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Ham and turkey at 55 degrees in the salad prep table. Blue cheese dressing at 45 degrees and honey mustard dressing at 47 degrees in the salad prep refrigerator. Limes at 45 degrees in the bar refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Pens, paper, etc. stored inside and around the bar handwashing sink. Several spray bottles with sanitizers were not labeled. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers in the salad prep refrigerator and bar refrigerator. Mixer is not in good repair, the top was not on the mixer and food debris was collecting on top of the mixer parts.

Core violations: Black debris inside back ice machine.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 5 -- High South Culinary, 406 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Panda Express, 319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Sept. 7 -- Ardis Ann Middle School, 3400 Highway 72 W., Bentonville; Cooper Elementary School, 2 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista