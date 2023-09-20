August marriage licenses

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of August, per Benton County records:

Aug. 4

Nicholas Lee Reardon, 28, and Hanna Lynn Wade, 27, both of Bella Vista

Dawson Wade Stamper, 22, and Faith Alexandra Curtis, 22, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 7

Alexander Miguell Santos, 17, and Emmalee Alexandra Raby, 17, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 8

Jason Richard Jordan, 44, and Britany Nichole Miller, 37, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 9

Hiluard G. Rogers Jr., 75, Rogers, and Anne Ray Streeter, 72, Bella Vista

Aug. 11

Wesley James Smith, 28, and Amy Rachelle Griffith, 31, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 14

Anthony Michael Goggans, 20, Cave Springs, and Megan Lee Timmerman, 18, Bella Vista

Hector Lenin Lopez Cardona, 55, and Jessica Marie Culver, 52, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 16

Christopher Karl Nauert, 48, and Courtney Ann Oaks, 42, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 18

Mauricio Chavero Jr, 38, and Melissa Dannette Johnson, 49, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 21

Robert Louis Mader Jr, 69, Rogers, and Joy Ring Burnett, 69, Bella Vista

Aug. 22

Todd Allen Hodge, 53, Salem, Mo., and Kelli Dawn Homeyer, 54, Bella Vista

Michael Paul O'Bannon, 50, and Kristina Nicole O'Bannon, 41, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 23

Eric Noel Bishop, 38, and Brooke Marie Owens, 33, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 25

Bryan Ray Thompson, 29, and Rachael Lynn Rhine, 29, both of Bella Vista

Aug. 28

Howard Steven Killian, 60, Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Cathryne Bernice Bass, 62, Bella Vista