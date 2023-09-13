The Weekly Vista obituaries for Sept. 13, 2023

w pic

Leeland L. Peabody, 84, of Bella Vista died Sept. 1, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; a daughter, Corita Pressley; two sons, Larry and David Peabody; and four stepchildren, Sheri, Larry, John and Mark Cashmox.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

w pic

Kenneth R. Purcell died Aug. 30, 2023.

He is survived by four children, Kevin, Mellissa, Valeri and Meagan; a sister, Linda; a brother, Gary; and four grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

w pic

Harold G. Tynes, 72, of Bella Vista died Sept. 2, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, GayLyn; his mother, Mahalia Tynes; two sons, Russ Raley and Matthew Tynes; a sister, Kathy Welch; a brother, Gerald Tynes; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

w pic

Marvin J. Zwiefelhofer, 86, of Bella Vista died Aug. 7, 2023.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bella Vista Memorial Garden, under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Clarence P. Brehmer Jr., 88, of Bella Vista died Aug. 30, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; and a brother, Randell Brehmer.

Arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home in Bella Vista.

w pic

Christine R. Allen, 61, of Bella Vista died Sept. 5, 2023.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Allen; two daughters, Micah Myers and Shari Ritzman; two sisters, Becky Christiansen and Shelly Harvey; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Epting Funeral Home in Bella Vista.

Peabody



Allen



Tynes

