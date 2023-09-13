Residents asked to report bluebird nestlings

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society would like local residents with bluebird boxes in their yards to let them know the number of bluebird nestlings that successfully fledged from their boxes this year.

The society likes to keep track of Bella Vista's bluebirds and reports the findings in local publications and on the society's website. Last year 510 neighborhood bluebird fledglings were reported. Combined with the society's nest boxes, there were 2,153 new bluebirds.

You can send your results by email to bell[email protected], or by calling or texting 847-951-1743.

To learn more about bluebirds and the Bella Vista Bluebird Society, visit bvbluebirds.com.