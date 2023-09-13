The Weekly Vista
Pumphrey scholarship recipient

September 13, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild is happy to announce the Mary V. Pumphrey Memorial Scholarship recipient for 2023. Pumphrey, the first president of the guild, remained active throughout her life. The award winner is Alyxandra Hanna, who attends the University of Arkansas and is a junior this fall. Her major is apparel merchandising and product development. Alyx graduated high school from Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville. She is interested in designing her own line of clothing that's sustainable and made to be worn by anyone. Alyx made this quilt during the Calico Cut-Ups Beginner Quilt Kamp and is a current member of the guild.

