by Staff Reports | September 13, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Sept. 18 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live streamed.

Sept. 13 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Sept. 13 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 -- Rules & Regulations meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

