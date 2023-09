Courtesy Primrose School Dylan Dollarhide (left) and Jonathan George with the Bella Vista Fire Department visit Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills to interact with and educate the students on fire safety complete with a fire equipment demonstration. Visits from local heroes allow students to learn the importance of things like community safety. Starting this education at an early age can help reduce causes of unintentional injury at school or work, on the road and in the community.

Print Headline: Fire safety at school

