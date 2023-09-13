Celebrate Fall with the BV Farmers & Makers Market

Join us weekly on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until October 29 at One Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Support small growers and makers and shop for farm fresh food and produce and one-on-a-kind gifts. The special events calendar is full of great community activities and giveaways. Live music, educational presentations, delicious food, quality local products, and family fun are just some of the things you can expect at the market.

September 17 – Bicycle Safety Event & Helmet Fittings

September 24 – Ride In & Car Show

October 1 – Touch A Truck

October 22 – Craft Fair Weekend

October 29 – Trick or Treat

Congratulations to over 70 vendors--both farmers and makers--on a record setting season. Open just 5 hours a week, these dedicated small business owners, create a pop-up store front each week for you to shop small. Live music is hosted weekly from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The BV Farmers & Makers Market is proud to announce that we can process EBT card transactions to help customers access fresh, local food. Senior Vouchers are also accepted by some farmers. There are still part time vendor and sponsor opportunities available. Thank you to our season sponsors: City of Bella Vista, Mercy, Bella Vista Business Association, Bella Vista Community Television, and Sporting Arkansas.

As a reminder, please don't park by the emergency room. Overflow parking is available courtesy of Sporting Arkansas at the soccer fields to the south. The community is encouraged to come out and shop locally each week for their groceries and gifts.