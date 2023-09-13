The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by From Staff Reports | September 13, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 28

8:03 a.m. Police received a report on Shepton Lane that a German Shepherd was running loose on the street.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

9:29 a.m. Police received a report on Wembly Lane that a construction company dumped trash in someone's yard. Police spoke with a construction company representative who said he did not do it but would clean it up.

10:09 a.m. Police received a report at Chelsea Road and Wimbledon Way that someone passed a school bus while it was stopped and its stop sign was out.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

10:30 a.m. Police received a report on Buckfast Lane that someone apparently turned on the water to a home that was for sale on Monday, and by Tuesday when the Realtor saw it, 6,000 gallons of water had run. The home was added to extra patrol.

11:20 a.m. Police received a report at Howland Road and Longridge Lane of a cow in the road with its calf trapped behind someone's fence.

Thursday, Aug. 31

3:22 p.m. Police received a report on Brighstone Lane that a neighbor's dog tried to attack a resident in their garage.

Friday, Sept. 1

12:28 p.m. Police arrested Logan William Chavez, 32, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Kingsland.

12:48 p.m. Police arrested Terry Don Lankford, 51, in connection with an out-of-town warrant and Chadwick Joe Pennie, 48, in connection with possession of methamphetamine, less than two grams; possession of drug paraphernalia and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

9:19 p.m. Police received a report on Enfield Drive that a white pickup with a lawn mower in its trailer was driving up and down the road with kids on the lawn mower.

10:33 p.m. Police arrested Cassidy Len Bush, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 East and Chelsea.

Saturday, Sept. 2

4:24 a.m. Police received a report on Basildon Circle that there was a raccoon in someone's home and they needed help chasing it out. Police responded and helped the person remove the raccoon.

11:32 a.m. Police arrested Keenan A. Rice, 30, in connection with open container and no insurance during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 East and Lindsey Lane.

11:02 p.m. Police arrested Marco Mendaz, 40, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Casey's on Riordan.

Sunday, Sept. 3

5:55 p.m. Police received a report at Dollar General on Forest Hills Boulevard that a man appeared to be videotaping a girl earlier in the day.

11:05 p.m. Police arrested Robert James Davis, 37, in connection with aggravated assault on a household or family member, endangering welfare of a minor, assault and assault on household or family member on Benwick Lane following a suspicious person call.

