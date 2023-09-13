Bella Vista bow hunters preparing for start of season

Bow hunting season is right around the corner, so here are some reminders of the rules to follow in Bella Vista and across the state.

Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city of Bella Vista, shared the guidelines for the city. She said bow hunting starts Sept. 23 and goes through Feb. 29, which also overlaps with other seasons; however, firearms cannot be discharged within the city limits. Bow hunting is allowed on private property with the property owner's permission or on POA common property if the hunter is a POA member, she said.

Hunters must not discharge archery equipment within 50 yards from houses, trails, golf courses, parks, lakes, pavilions, ball courts, tennis courts, buildings or amenities, etc., she said. Also, it is a state regulation that hunters cannot discharge archery equipment from within 100 feet of the center line of a road.

Lapp also suggested, "People who have been hunting the common areas for years now find they have trails, so hunters and trail users should wear bright colors during bow season."

Randy Zellers, assistant chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, addressed the state guidelines.

He said the commission does not regulate where a hunter can fire a firearm or a bow. That is up to each municipality.

For archery hunting deer, everyone needs a license. A conservation license costs $10.50 and allows one deer and small game hunting privileges, he said. Most people opt for the sportsman's license, which is $25 and allows for up to six deer, depending on the zone.

In Zone 1, which includes Bella Vista, hunters may harvest five deer with a sportsman's license, and only two may be bucks, he said.

There are also regulations on bows and arrow heads, he said. The bow needs to have at least 35 pound pull or, for a crossbow, 125 pound pull. The arrow head must be a broad head, razor tip design, 7/8 of an inch wide. This arrow head is universal for bows and crossbows. There is also a mechanical broad head arrow available, and those are legal to use in Arkansas, he said.

Anyone born after 1968 needs to take a hunter education class. Once is good for life, he said. The class is free through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, or it is available online for a fee, he said. He also suggested a bow hunting class for anyone wanting to get into bow hunting, although it is not a requirement.

As far as safety, he said falls from tree stands are the number one reported accident in Arkansas and throughout the U.S. when it comes to hunting. It is preventable, because tree stands come with harnesses, and there are also after-market harnesses available if the hunter does not like the one that comes with their stand. Last year in Arkansas there were 16 hunting injuries that required hospitalization, and 10 of those were falls from tree stands, he said.

Zellers added the strap that goes around the tree should be just above head level. If it is too low and the hunter falls, they will come to a sudden stop when the harness catches them, and that can cause an injury too.

Another piece of advice he shared was, "Be sure of your target." Archery hunting does not have as many issues as firearm seasons, because hunters have to be much closer to their targets, but the advice still applies, he said.

"Make sure you know exactly what you're shooting at," he said.

For bow hunting, hunters do not have to wear hunter orange, unless there is a firearm season also in progress, he said.

Finally, Zellers said, "For a good shot and for the sake of the animal, you want to practice. Make sure to practice with the broad heads and the equipment you want to use so that you can be accurate. Now is the time to do that."