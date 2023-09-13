Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Aug. 28

Little Einstein Montessori School

1110 S.E. Evergreen St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available.

Memorial Park - Concession Stand

117 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dead insects at bottom of upright freezer.

Aug. 29

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Priority violations: Vegetables in pans stored uncovered in walk-in cooler. Two buckets of shrimp stored in mop sink area.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Manager. Ceiling tiles missing due to leak discovered today in kitchen areas. Exposed glass tube bulb over warewashing area

Bawarchi Biryanis

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Priority violations: Food items in cold-hold unit were above 41 degrees: butter chicken sauce at 44 degrees, cooked chicken at 42 degrees and cooked chicken (bottom area of cooler) at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels at handwash sink in kitchen. Handwash sink was clogged at start of inspection. Multiple live flying insects located throughout kitchen.

Core violations: Multiple surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food, grease and food residue. Stagnant and dirty water is pooling around handsink and dish wash area. Areas that are unclean: walls throughout kitchen, floor around dish area, shelves holding clean dishes and packaged food and outside of food containers in dry storage. Cracked tile/flooring around dish area and handwash sink allowing for water to pool.

Schlotzsky's

1626 E. Centerton Blvd., Suite 200, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Flies in the facility.

Social Project Brewing Company

600 S.W. 41st St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quat test strips for checking sanitizer concentration.

The Big Lieutenant

600 S.W. 41st St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks quat test strips.

Aug. 30

Curry Point

2505 S. Walton Blvd., Suite A, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple containers of food in walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Some food items were prepared more than 24 hours ago. Multiple flying insects throughout kitchen area.

Core violations: Screen door at back entrance is falling apart. Walls and floor have an accumulation of food residue. Two freezers are falling apart and are held together by duct tape.

Merchants Baseball Park

205 N.W. Elm Tree Road, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Daylight showing under door and window.

Aug. 31

Mary Mae Jones Elementary School

500 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks thermometer in milk cooler.

Mary's Little Lambs

506 Moberly Lane, Suite 6, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink. No test strips available.

Core violations: None

Raising Hope Preschool & Daycare

1700 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Scooter's Coffee

206 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Thai Cuisine, LLC

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple non-food contact surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue, grease or dust. Ceiling tiles in kitchen area and restrooms are discolored and dirty from where water has leaked onto them.

Sept. 1

Wok N' Roll Hibachi

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Handsink shut off due to leak. Multiple flying insects in food trailer. Door to trailer is left open.

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Door to food truck open during operations. Walls and outsides of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 28 -- Bentonville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Citizens Park - Concession, 1309 S.W. Hayfield Ave., Bentonville; Pho Thanh Restaurant, 1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Posh Tot Learning Academy, 2000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Aug. 29 -- Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 1302 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; The Honey Baked Ham Company, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 44, Bentonville; The Sous Chef, LLC, 1401 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 21, Bentonville

Aug. 30 -- Bizzy B's Bakery, 1501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 101, Bentonville; Botanical at 8th & A, 713 S.W. A St., Bentonville; McDonald's, 3805 Highway 71, Bentonville

Sept. 1 -- Casa Doner, 1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville; Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ, 1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Senor Shreddy's, 901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville