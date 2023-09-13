The Weekly Vista
Battle for the bayous

by By Xyta Lucas Special to The Weekly Vista | September 13, 2023 at 7:00 a.m.
Members of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table audience followed along on their handout maps as Dale Phillips spoke at the Sept. 7 meeting on the "Battle for the Bayous" in his continuing series on the Civil War in Louisiana. Phillips is a co-founder and officer of the Round Table, and is retired from a 41-year career with the National Park Service, including ten years in Louisiana as the unit manager at the Chalmette Unit and Acadian Unit of the Jean LaFitte National Historical Park and Preserve. The Round Table meets at 7 p.m.the first Thursday of every month, usually at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The Oct. 5 speaker at the museum will be Lisa Childs on the "Murder and Revenge in the Arkansas Cavalry (US)".

