The Weekly Vista obituaries for Sept. 6, 2023

Georgia Ann Kinney

Georgia Ann Kinney, age 73, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

She was born Nov. 8, 1949, in Estherville, Iowa, to George Elmer Frost and Mary Maxine Bell Frost. She met and married the love of her life, Michael Kinney, and they enjoyed 54 years together. She was a member of Bella Vista Lutheran and was fully devoted to her faith. More than anything she was close to her family whom she loved dearly.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Wood; and two nephews, Kevin Brown and James Mayer.

Georgia is survived by her husband, Michael Kinney of Bella Vista; two daughters, Wendy Martin and Heather Keeling, both of Pea Ridge; granddaughters, Taylour Daniels of Heber Springs, Parker Daniels of Pea Ridge and Finley Keeling of Pea Ridge; one sister, Debra Frost of Pea Ridge; two nephews, Tim Brown and Dan Brown of Illinois; three nieces, Barbara Frost, Teri Romero and Cheryl Mayer, all of California; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held at Bella Vista Lutheran Church on Thursday, Aug. 31, with interment at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Benton County Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 479-636-2412.

PAID OBITUARY

Ruth "Darlene" Manchester

Ruth 'Darlene' Manchester, 91, died at home Aug. 24, 2023.

She was born in Iowa in Van Buren County to Glenn and Edith Reneker on April 24, 1932. A 1949 graduate of Stockport High School, she began working at the Keosauqua Creamery. In Fairfield, Iowa, she met Dale Manchester at the Maid-Rite. They were married April 3, 1954.

She worked as a teller at First National Bank while raising her daughter and working on their small acreage. They moved to Oklahoma in the late 1970s before moving to Bella Vista in 1985. They learned to play golf. She enjoyed bowling, chair yoga and swimming.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; Dale's family, Millie Creek, Harold Manchester, Dean Manchester; her brother, Darrell Reneker (Joan); and brother-in-law, Dr. Terrell Hoage.

Surviving her are daughter, Cheryl Kay Cervenka (Mark) of Plano, Texas; sister, Mary Lee Hoage; brother, William Daniel Reneker; and sister-in-law, Emily Reneker.

A memorial service in Bella Vista will be scheduled in the future.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.