Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Aug. 30

Scramble

A/B- FLIGHT: First, Lee Young and Chet Campbell, (27); second, Mark Milton and Don Schmelzer, (29); third, Doug Mills and Ralph Nimmer, (30)

C/D-FLIGHT: First, (tie), Steve Gardner and John Baker, (34); Robert Jank and Dale Zumbro (34); third, (tie), Bill Magyar and Doug Johnston, (35); Ralph Wurzer and Jim Hofferber, (35)

Email scores to [email protected]