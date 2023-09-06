POA implements golf suspension policy

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association has implemented a new golf suspension policy that could result in 14-day suspensions to members and guests who repeatedly violate course rules.

The POA published the following article in its Golf Update Newsletter on Friday, Aug. 25. The policy took affect on Sept. 1:

Golf Suspension Policy

As golf has grown in our community, our Golf Operations Staff has noticed an increase in violations of course rules by both our members and guests. In many instances, these violations are having a negative impact on course conditions and on golf experience.

Our Golf Operations Staff has increased the frequency of marshalling the golf courses, and they have issued multiple warnings to players who are in violation of course rules. Due to the increase of repeat violations, and the negative impact of these violations, we will be implementing a new policy of issuing fourteen-day suspensions to repeat offenders, for members and guests.

A suspension prohibits the member or guest from using any POA amenities, which includes the golf courses, practice facilities, pro shops, fitness centers, pools, tennis courts, etc. This policy will go into effect beginning September 1st.

If you have any questions regarding our course rules, please reach out to the Golf Operations Staff with any questions or concerns.

Here are the most common course rules violations:

Driving or parking golf carts too close to the greens and tees.

Violating the carts on path rule.

Sneaking onto the golf course without checking in or paying.

Keep in mind, most of our golfers follow the course rules on a consistent basis. Unfortunately, there are a few repeat offenders that are unwilling to follow the course rules.

This new suspension policy has been approved by the Golf Joint Advisory Committee and the Board of Directors.

Finally, if you see a violation of course rules while playing, please contact the Pro Shop of the respective course. "See something, say something that day."