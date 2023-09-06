POA charitable giving grants awarded

The Board of Directors of the Bella Vista POA receives many requests for funds during the year. To help establish a procedure for considering these requests for funds, a Charitable Giving Committee has been established for accepting, evaluating and awarding these requests.

All organizations considered must be tax exempt. Applicants are required to have a business address within the city limits of Bella Vista. The deadline for applications this year was at 3 p.m. on July 10. All applications received by the deadline were considered.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association is pleased to announce the following grants for 2023. Each of the organizations had a specific project in mind when applying for these funds. The POA is donating a total sum of $25,000 to these organizations.

The Board of Directors approved the recommendations of the Charitable Giving Committee on Aug. 24. The recipients include:

Bella Vista Recycling Foundation -- $6,170; monies received will be used to help pave the gravel lot.

Bella Vista Historical Society -- $4,000; monies received will be for expansion of the actual museum building.

Bella Vista Animal Shelter -- $7,000; the money will be used for heating and air conditioning in the oldest building on the property for the 16 dogs housed in that building.

Bella Vista Community TV -- $3,716; the funds are for upgrading cameras within the studio.

Bella Vista Community Band -- $1,766; the request for these funds revolved around the percussion section.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild -- $915; the funds will help supply materials for the guild's many projects during the year. Some of these include quilts of valor, quilts for needy families, bibs, receiving blankets, preemie quilts, dog beds and many other items.

Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus -- $1,433; the funds will be used to buy sheet music, pay an accompanist, promote events and maintain a presence on social media.

The Charitable Giving Committee members include Dr. Robert Ritschel, Chair; Debbie Sorensen; Mary Ann Bradley; and Tom Judson, Ex-Officio Member CGC, COO, BV POA.