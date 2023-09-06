Officers installed for Knights of Columbus Council 9514

Knights of Columbus Council 9514 of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista held its officer installation for 2023-24 at the Table at Hickory Inn restaurant in Bentonville on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Don Ammons is heading the Council as Grand Knight, with Mike Watson serving as Deputy Grand Knight and John Kittelson serving as Chancellor.

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization with a strong emphasis on charity and giving. Charity begins at home so local organizations are a priority for fundraising and donations of Council 9514.

Knights are also deeply involved in national needs such as the recovery efforts in Maui. Through Knights of Columbus donations, two cargo planes of food were delivered to the island where 170 Knights worked tirelessly to bring humanitarian and spiritual support to the island families.

Internationally, the Knights of Columbus has been involved in humanitarian efforts in the Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Almost $22 million has been donated through the Knights to support Ukraine.