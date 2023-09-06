Library to host events, club meetings this month

A reminder that children ages 10 and under must be attended by a responsible individual 16 years of age or older while in the Bella Vista Public Library. Supervision requires that the individual over 16 remain with the children at all times. Please refer to our Parent Guardian Brochure for more information. (bvpl.org/discover/getting_started/index.php)

Adult Speaker Series

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) will be in house on Monday, Sept. 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Kim Dutton, Northwest Arkansas Director. She will discuss conservation efforts in Arkansas, including: Protecting Water; Living with Fire; Inspiring People for Nature; and Restoring the Delta.

Space and parking are limited. Please plan accordingly.

TNC creates innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that people and nature can thrive together. Join us as we learn how TNC impacts conservation in all 50 states and in more than 70 countries and territories around the globe.

TNC works collaboratively with private landowners, businesses, public agencies and other organizations to conserve and restore the lands and waters of Arkansas. Since 1982, public support has helped TNC conserve more than 320,000 acres across the state.

TNC is working to inspire people for nature every day by using preserves in Arkansas to provide a visual and interactive platform to introduce people to conservation and their work in the state. Recreational use amenities at each preserve vary and they are done in a way that retains the wild feel of the preserve and provides visitors a different experience than other parks.

Over the past five years, TNC has developed a dozen preserves with trails, parking areas, interpretive information and recreational opportunities for fishing, hiking, biking, paddling, rock climbing, bird watching and exploring.

Preschool Storytimes

Preschool storytimes are back each Friday at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. in the BVPL Community Room.

Join us for dancing, singing and stories for children ages 0-5. Space, parking and supplies are limited. Please plan accordingly.

Big Kid Storytime

Big Kid Storytime, for children ages 6-8, is held on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the BVPL Children's Department.

Join us for a different story each week: Creativity, Sept. 12; Talk Like a Pirate Day, Sept. 19; Into a Donut (there will be donuts), Sept. 26.

Library LEGO® Brick Challenge

Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9-7 p.m. is the Library's LEGO® Brick Challenge in the BVPL Children's Department. September's theme is Fantasy.

All ages are welcome. Drop by the Children's Department and create a special Lego® Brick building design.

STEAM Workshop

Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 3-4 p.m. in the Children's Department.

DROP-IN

Join in the fun of learning about weather. This month we will be making rain sticks, sun catchers and tornadoes in a jar.

Parents must accompany their children. Registration is not required.

BVPL Teen Area

Read Between The Lines will meet Sept. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. This club is for teens, ages 13-17.

A copy of the book "Under this Forgetful Sky" by Lauren Yeromay is available for pickup at the Library. Supplies are limited.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

Sept. 7 and Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room.

Making friends while creating crafts? What a perfect pattern for having some fun. Bring an art or craft project and come on down. Registration is not required.

The Book Was Better Book Club

Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room.

Each month, we discuss a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series. Join us this month as we discuss "Under the Tuscan Sun" by Frances Mayes and the movie by the same name.

Participants must be 18+ years of age.

True Crime Club

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room.

Join us as we talk about murder, mayhem unsolved crimes and wrongful convictions. This month we'll be discussing the case of Richard Rosario aka 13 Alibis. Participants must be 18+ years of age.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

Monday, Sept. 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. in BVPL Conference Room, and via Zoom.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that -- not the book club your mama used to be in. We read contemporary romance with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice. Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome.

Join the club as we discuss "Untying the Knot" by Meghan Quinn.

After serving her husband divorce papers, Myla discovers that Ryot isn't going to let her go easily. He has a game plan... Stella Hunter, narrator, will be joining us on Zoom.

Participants must be 18+ years of age. Book selections are intended for an adult audience.

Bookstore Hosts September Sale

The Book Sale will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1 Eccleston Lane, Bella Vista.