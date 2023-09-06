Kettner brothers bring Amish produce to Highway 279 stand

BELLA VISTA -- Jake Kettner and his brother Terry have been selling produce, jellies, jams and pickles at roadside stands for seven years. They source their products from Amish communities.

Jake's job is to sell the produce, and Terry's job is to travel to the Amish communities and acquire it. They had a stand at the railroad tracks in Gravette and then at the Country Store in Hiwasse. This year they have set up in a bend of Arkansas Highway 279 just outside the Bella Vista city limits near the public safety building.

Their stand is in the front yard of a childhood friend, Deb Mahon. Jake said Deb has already asked them to return next year.

The produce comes from an Amish community near Parsons, Kan., and the jellies and jams come from another Amish community near Kansas City, Jake said. He explained Terry was at an auction near Tulsa a few years ago and struck up a conversation with the wife of an auctioneer. She told him her husband was the auctioneer at an Amish auction where produce was sold. Terry went to the Amish auction to purchase some produce and has been going back ever since.

Jake said there are 28 Amish families in the community that contribute to the produce sold at the auction house. It takes a whole day for Terry to make the trip to get the produce and return.

Among the items available at the Highway 279 stand last week were eight-ball zucchinis, which are about the size of a softball and the color of a zucchini. There were Black Jack watermelons, a smaller variety of watermelon for people who cannot eat a large one alone. The larger variety was also available. There were tomatoes, jalapenos, red and yellow onions, potatoes, squash, cucumbers and cantaloupes.

The jarred goods included pickled okra, salsa, apple butter, jellies, jams and something called frog jam.

"We try to keep okra and green beans, but it's just about out of season on the green beans," Jake said.

They also sell a variety of metal artwork alongside their produce and jarred goods. The artwork comes from Mexico, Terry said. There were sports-themed items, a giraffe, a rooster, a mermaid, a mouse with a piece of cheese, Harley-Davidson-themed items, etc.

In the fall they will sell mums, pumpkins and gourds, Jake said. They will stay open until close to Halloween. They opened in the spring in mid-April.

"If we don't get rained out, we're out here seven days a week," he said. "We have a lot of Bella Vista customers. We've had (them) ever since we've been doing it."

A customer came by and purchased a watermelon.

"Some days are busy, and other days are slow," he said.