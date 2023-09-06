BV council resolves support for special election

Voters in Bella Vista will be asked to approve an additional one-half mill ad valorem property tax to support police pensions in a special election on Nov. 7.

This after 30 local residents signed a petition calling for the ballot issue. City Council members also unanimously approved a resolution expressing support for the citizen-led effort to authorize the levy during their regular meeting Aug. 28.

The current one-half millage for police pensions brings in approximately $310,000 annually, according to officials, while actual costs are approximately $507,000, leaving the city having to cover a shortfall of $197,000 each year.

Council member Doug Fowler offered a perspective of what an additional one-half mill would cost him, after reviewing his recent property tax statement.

"For me personally, it would cost me $24.81 in property tax. That's what it would be -- 25 bucks -- as of now, at what my house is valued at. So it's pretty nominal," he said.

The council's resolution of support is basically one of formality as the petition itself is enough to schedule the special election, according to Mayor John Flynn. Technically, only 20 signatures were needed.

Flynn said the election isn't necessity either, but he wanted the citizens of Bella Vista to decide the matter. "You can assess five mills without a vote of the people. We've only assessed four. We could have just assessed half a mill but I thought it was important to have a vote of the people and have the people decide," he said.

"I don't like to impose taxes on people as opposed to having them figure it out. Even though, as Doug mentioned, it's not a real big amount. We had calculated for the average house, of being a little bit less than $19 dollars a year."

Flynn said if voters approve the measure, it would actually take years before the additional half mill is implemented.

"If we voted and it was approved, on October 20 of next year, we'd tell the county about this new millage, and because the taxes are behind, it would kick in I think it's in October of 2026. So, it's really planning ahead, basically. You see that you're under water ... and by the time the tax kicks in we'll be more under water than we are now."

Flynn said back in 2014, the City Council approved one mill for fire pensions but only half a mill for police pensions "... thinking that was enough, and it was for a while." He further stated the fire department pension collection is also under water, even though it's set at one full mill, which is the legal maximum in Arkansas.

"I've thought about that a lot," he said. "It's a little discouraging that we're behind because this is an obligation and it's not an obligation that's going away, or that we can control even.

"If we had more commercial [revenue], it would help to close that gap. As you all know in the long run we'd like to work on that anyway -- to get some more commercial."

According to information provided to the City Council, the cost of the Nov. 7 special election is estimated at $9,193, per Benton County officials.