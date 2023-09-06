BV council enters contract to update city code, maps

Over the next year and a half, the city of Bella Vista will spend $235,500 to update its planning and zoning ordinances and maps in a contract with Freese and Nichols, Inc.

City Council members unanimously approved this and other expenditures during their regular meeting Aug. 28.

Council member Doug Fowler pointed out that $160,000 of the contract amount is already budgeted for 2023, with the remaining funds to be included in next year's budget. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.

Fowler said there's been a conversation going on for quite a while within the city and the planning department that outside help is needed to properly review development code and draft revisions to existing ordinances.

"They were pretty much cobbled together," he said. "When the city came together it came together very quickly and we used other cities' directives and things like that. Bella Vista is very unique. I'm certainly not the only one sitting up front here that's spent a lot of time in the planning department and understands the issues we have with zoning in Bella Vista.

"There are a bunch of holes and gaps and things that quite frankly just don't make sense. And so we're trying to fix that kind of like one piece at a time and it's just very laborious and it really isn't getting us anywhere."

Council member Jerry Snow inquired if additional bids were received by the city for this contract. Planning Manager Taylor Robertson said a total of four proposals were received and Freese and Nichols, Inc. (FNI) was chosen through the standard selection process.

During discussion of the resolution, council member Larry Wilms stated, "The intent of this contract is to address shortfalls in our planning and zoning codes and to address the recommendation in our 2040 plan that says we need to review those codes and update them."

The contract with FNI states the principal objective of updating development regulations is to create a set of standards and procedures that preserve the character and quality of the city while contributing to economic growth and overall well being.

"The FNI team will update Chapters 107 and 109 of the City's Code of Ordinances. These codes include the Subdivision and Development Regulations and Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map. The updated land development codes will provide city staff with clear guidance to effectively manage growth and development in accordance with adopted policies," the contract states.

FNI will undertake a work program in four phases including a diagnostic report, subdivision regulations and zoning updates, zoning map update, and final review and refinement.

Other expenditures

In other business relating to expenditures, council members approved third and final reading of an ordinance waiving the requirements of formal competitive bidding and authorizing a contract with Superior Automotive Group in the total amount of $37,285 for the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Charger police pursuit vehicle for use by the police department.

This expense is included in the city budget for 2023.

In another item relating to the police department, the council approved a resolution amending the 2023 budget to appropriate $60,000 in police impact fees for procurement attributable to the impact of new development.

Mayor John Flynn said this has to do with unfinished work at Bella Vista's new Public Safety Building. "This was something that the Police Chief [James Graves] described at our work session, that we had some finishing work to be done on the Public Safety Building, and we had used up the bond money, so we were going to use $60,000 in impact fees."

Lastly, the council signed off on a resolution amending the 2023 budget to redesignate $53,000 in the capital budget to purchase a dump truck for use by the street department.

These funds are being redesignated from the West Side Salt and Sand Storage project, according to the resolution.