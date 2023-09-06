Submitted photo Bella Vista PreSchool is the recipient of August's St. Bernard Charity Bingo with a $1,000 donation. Presenting the check is Tom Jurgens of St. Bernard. Accepting the award for Bella Vista Preschool are Melanie Nichols (left) and Holly Penny. Bingo is played every third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church parish hall in Bella Vista. There is a snack bar available and everyone is welcome.

Print Headline: Bingo!

