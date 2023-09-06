The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by From Staff Reports | September 6, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

4:08 p.m. Police received a report at Mercy Way and Blowing Springs of an SUV swerving and trying to hit bicyclists.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

7:35 a.m. Police received a report on Overton Drive that someone's mailbox was struck by a large, tanker-style vehicle that morning.

5:30 p.m. Police arrested William Russell Stovall, 58, in connection with driving while intoxicated at U.S. Highway 71 Southbound and the state line following a traffic complaint call.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

9:49 a.m. Police received a report at Jim Morey's Auto Body that someone's vehicle was vandalized at a salon that morning.

2:54 p.m. Police arrested Joseph Eugene Wein, 36, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at Bella Vista City Hall.

Thursday, Aug. 24

2:16 p.m. Police received a report on Little Drive that someone declined services from a door-to-door salesman whose company later showed up to spray the person's yard. She told them to leave, and they later sent her a bill.

6:56 p.m. Police arrested Justin Curtis Foote, 43, in connection with careless and prohibited driving, DWI-drugs, possession of a controlled substance, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and the rest area.

10:34 p.m. Police arrested Michelle Lea Henry, 35, in connection with careless and prohibited driving and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Sonic.

Friday, Aug. 25

3:07 p.m. Police received a report on Cindy Lane that someone's license plate was stolen from their vehicle.

Saturday, Aug. 26

12:39 a.m. Police arrested Cassandra Kay Francis, 40, in connection with public intoxication at Chelsea and Riordan following a suspicious person call.

Sunday, Aug. 27

11:20 p.m. Police arrested Coy Dee Burns, 45, in connection with possession of meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

