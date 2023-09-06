Bella Vista Club News

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Pea Ridge National Military Park. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m. at the Pea Ridge Military Park Visitor's Center at 15930 E. Highway 62, Garfield, AR. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit.

The participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk is on the paved trail over generally rolling terrain. Signs describing the events of the battle are scattered along various stops along the trail. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Lovely Purchase DAR

The Lovely Purchase Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets the second Monday of each month in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. The sign-in and meet-and-greet starts at 9:30 a.m. and the business meeting begins at 10 a.m. The next meeting will be held Sept. 11, featuring member Barbara Aguire, with the American Legion in Rogers.

The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history, and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend and investigate the joys and fulfillment of membership. For more information, contact [email protected].

NWA Letter Writers

NWA Letter Writers will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12 beginning at 4 p.m. The program is titled "Making Your Letter Writing Sparkle." Email Pat Kirby at [email protected] for the location and more information.

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club

The club will hike Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Lake Leatherwood in Eureka Springs, on the Beacham Trail, a four-mile loop around the lake that includes a water crossing. Interested hikers may email [email protected] for hike details. For further information, go to bvhikingclub.com.

Perfect Harmony

Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is a women's a cappella group in Bella Vista that is seeking new members to join the group. The chorus is not only a musical outlet for all women, but also an opportunity to be part of a sisterhood through singing and a love of music. There are no tryouts and no previous musical experience is needed to join.

Women's barbershop choruses have four sections: lead and tenor, which would be for higher voices, and baritone and bass for those with lower voices. A part will be found to fit any voice. Many women bring recorders to rehearsals to learn new songs. The current chorus has 25 active members and stays busy year-round performing for various clubs, organizations and events in Bella Vista, Bentonville and Rogers. In addition to giving free concerts, the organization gives back to these communities by helping to support local charities.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Participants are asked to enter at the north door.

For more information contact director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, email [email protected], or visit perfectharmonybv.com.

Bella Vista

Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Jana Vick from DeSoto, Texas. Her message is titled "Anchor in a Storm." The special feature will be "Use Fall's Bounty -- Making Pumpkin & Apple Butter" by Becky Parmelee.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, Sept. 8. For reservations: call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516, or email: [email protected].

American Legion Post 341

American Legion Post 341 meets on the second Monday of the month at New Life Christian Church, located at 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista, beginning at 6:30 p.m. All qualified veterans are invited to these meetings. To be eligible for membership in the American Legion, at least one day of federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, is required and members must have served and been honorably discharged or still serving honorably.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the music room at First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive. There are no tryouts and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited.

The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information contact Katherine Dederich at 479-619-9668.

Fly Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets on Thursdays in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, located at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building. Information: sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets every Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church on Forest Hills Boulevard (Highway 279 next to Casey's).

Members have a wide range of skills and work in many mediums. They meet to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and to stay connected.

If interested in becoming a member, or wishing to learn a new hobby/skill, individuals are invited to the meetings. For more information contact club president Sharon Chappell at 303-514-7016 or email [email protected].

