Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Aug. 21

Cafe USA

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 9, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink.

Core violations: No CFM documentation available. Kitchen employees lacking hair restraints.

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Food items (cooked chicken at 49 degrees and cooked noodles at 50 degrees) in upright cooler were above 41 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Pho broth in walk-in cooler is cooling in large plastic tubs with lids on. Broth was placed in tubs around 10 a.m. and was 51 degrees at 2:30 p.m. Boxes of food were stored directly on walk-in freezer floor.

Core violations: No thermometer inside upright fridge. Freezer floor has an accumulation of food residue. Multiple surfaces in kitchen (sides of equipment, outside surfaces of food storage containers) have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

Taqueria Real Jacona

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Women's restroom lacking paper towels.

Core violations: No CFM documentation available. Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Paper bags of food items being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Posted permit expired.

Aug. 22

Aoi Sushi

211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sanitizer bucket at 0 ppm quat in food prep area.

Core violations: Sponge being used to wipe down food contact surfaces. Wood attached to handsink in food prep area is not smooth and easy to clean and is starting to break down.

Bawarchi Biryanis

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 24, Bentonville

Priority violations: Food items (cooked chicken at 50 degrees, red curry sauce at 49 degrees, butter chicken sauce at 48 degrees and marinating chicken at 49 degrees) under temperature control in cold-hold unit across from grill were being stored above 41 degrees. Multiple live flying insects located throughout kitchen.

Priority foundation violations: Sticky insect traps with dead insects present stored above cold-hold units.

Core violations: Multiple surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food, grease and food residue. Stagnant and dirty water is pooling around handsink and dish wash area. Areas that are unclean: walls throughout kitchen, floor around dish area, shelves holding clean dishes and packaged food, and outside of food containers in dry storage. Cracked tile/flooring around dish area and handwash sink allowing for water to pool.

Chipotle

2400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Front handwash sink is out of order.

Core violations: None

Northwest Medical Center - Morrison Food Service

3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville

Priority violations: Beef brisket in reach-in near prep line 55 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Whataburger

1404 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sanitizer at 0 ppm quat. Container was empty at three-compartment sink dispenser.

Core violations: None

Aug. 24

Mustard Seed Children's Academy

1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: Three-compartment sink had no chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Snack Lab

102 S.E. 28th St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Walls throughout kitchen area have peeling paint.

Aug. 25

Gold Town Sushi & Korean BBQ

1100 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Food items under temperature control in walk-in cooler were over 41 degrees: bibimbap sauce at 47 degrees, rice at 48 degrees and barbecue sauce (made in house) at 46 degrees. The ambient temperature of the walk-in cooler was 49 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cracked and broken tiles near dishwasher.

Thai Cuisine, LLC

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sauces in upright cooler are not date-marked.

Core violations: Multiple bags of rice and onions are stored directly on the kitchen floor. Multiple non-food contact surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue, grease or dust.

Areas to note: bottom of two refrigerators that are next to wok have an accumulation of food on bottom shelf; the ceiling in the kitchen, particularly around vents, has an accumulation of dust; walls around hood and cook station have an accumulation of grease. Ceiling tiles in kitchen area and restrooms are discolored and dirty from where water has leaked onto them. Tooth brush stored on shelf food is stored on. Other employee items are stored in areas where packaged food is being stored.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 21 -- Painting With A Twist, 1401 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 111, Bentonville; Walmart Convenience with Fuel, 1300 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Aug. 22 -- Lenny's Grill & Sub, 800 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 18, Bentonville; Littlefield Express, 2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Aug. 24 -- Bentonville Preparatory School, 211 S.E. 34th St., Suite 13, Bentonville; Child Enrichment Services, 1701 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville; Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center, 309 N.E. J St., Bentonville