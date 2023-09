Photo from andantemusicclub.org Leland Philip Ko has performed as a soloist and chamber musician in venues across the east coast, such as Carnegies Weill Recital Hall in New York, as well as internationally in Sweden, Israel and Spain. He will perform a concert sponsored by Andante Music Club of Bella Vista on Sept. 17.

A winner of the National Federation of Music Clubs' Young Artist Awards competition will be performing in Bella Vista next weekend.

Print Headline: Award winning cellist to perform in Bella Vista

