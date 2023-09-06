Audrey’s donates to food pantry in Sulphur Springs

The Board of Directors of Audrey's Resale Boutique in Bella Vista announces that the non-profit organization has made a presentation of $1,000 to another community food pantry -- Outreach 58:10 in Sulphur Springs.

The food pantry operates out of the old high school gym in Sulphur Springs. It first began as a mission of First Christian Church of Gravette and was later assumed by Harvest Baptist Church in Gravette.

When Harvest Baptist sold their building, which contained the food pantry, Outreach 58:10 was formed to administer the growing needs of feeding the hungry within the Gravette and Sulphur Springs areas.

Father and daughter co-directors, Harris Steele and Haidee Larson, had been involved with ministries at Harvest Baptist and volunteered to form a new food pantry ministry devoted to fill the need, since First Christian and Harvest Baptist Churches determined they were no longer able to continue the pantry.

Harris and Haidee named this new food pantry Outreach 58:10 from the biblical verse from Isiah: "... if you give food to the hungry and satisfy those who are in need, then the darkness around you will turn to the brightness of noon."

Four years later, the volunteers-only ministry is thriving and successful, serving the needs of the hungry. In June 2023, Outreach 58:10 served over 170 households that included over 460 individuals. They serve everyone who comes to the pantry through a drive-through pick-up system each Thursday from 2-4 p.m.

They receive some foods through the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, the Rescue Retail Program of Walmart, New Beginnings Children's Homes, US Commodities and others, but remain deeply dependent upon donations of food and money, such as Audrey's, to sustain their program. Foods that are not able to be distributed each week are passed on to two other pantries, so it truly is a community-serving program.

Audrey's Board of Directors supports such causes as Outreach 58:10 and has donated over $7,000 in recent months to help the community address the needs of its people. Audrey's Resale Boutique is the funding source for these donations.

People can bring in lightly used articles of women's clothing, home décor and furniture, and the staff of Audrey's places the articles in attractive settings to appeal to customers.

Audrey's is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Call store manager, Cindy Hay, or email her if you have furniture or larger items that need to be picked up. Cindy can be reached at 479-250-9961, by email at audreysresaleboutique1731@gmail.com or by leaving a message on audreysresaleboutique.com.

Additional volunteers are always needed for sales, warehouse or delivery positions. And your donations to Audrey's allows you to be part of their donations to the community.

For more information about Outreach 58:10, contact Haidee Larson via private message on Facebook or visit on a Thursday between 2-4 p.m. at 512 S. Black Ave., Sulphur Springs. They are located directly behind the community center.