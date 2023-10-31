



Eric Duane Espe, 61, of Bella Vista, passed away peacefully Oct. 24, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Feb. 15, 1962, in Waterbury, Conn., to Brian and Evelyn Espe.

He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., and became a professional chef specializing in senior care. He served on the board of directors for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter and was passionate about animal welfare. He was the most loyal fan of the Oklahoma Sooners, New York Yankees and Johnny Bench. He was a beloved son, father and grandfather, and a devout Christian. Eric was famous for his kindness to all and humor that would make anyone laugh. His smile brightened any room.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Brian; sister, Merri Neilson; and brother, Brian.

He is survived by his mother, Evelyn; brothers, Darrell and Roy; daughter, Sarah; granddaughter, Ophelia; and son, Eric.

We are grateful for the joy and laughter he brought to our lives, and we invite you to join us in celebrating his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Bella Vista Animal Shelter, 32 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

