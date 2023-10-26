Charles "Chuck" Lloyd Blake, beloved husband, father and grandfather, age 88, of Bella Vista, went to be with his Lord on Oct. 14, 2023. He was born July 23, 1935, in Stacyville, Iowa, and grew up there. He left Stacyville in 1956 for work in Kenosha, Wis., at American Brass as a sheet copper packer.

Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Myrna, on Nov. 24, 1956, in Stacyville.

Chuck joined the Army in 1958 and served for two years as a radio repair technician. He was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. Myrna joined him and they enjoyed exploring Europe together.

After his military service, Chuck and Myrna returned to Kenosha, where he lived for 43 years and became a die-hard Packer fan. He treasured his trips to Lambeau Field.

Chuck also returned to American Brass (Outokumpu Copper), working his way up from tube mill saw operator to chief accountant over 38 years. Attending night classes, Chuck earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Carthage College in 1971.

After retiring in 1999, he and Myrna moved to Bella Vista, where he lived for 24 years, enjoying the wooded hills and valleys of the Ozark Mountains.

A lifelong card player, Chuck relished bridge, poker and cribbage games with friends, neighbors and family. Chuck was also an avid golfer and after 30 years of golfing, he aced three holes-in-one within 13 months. He enjoyed celebrating with vodka martinis, pickled herring and redskin peanuts.

Chuck was our loving perfectionist, imparting his steadfast work ethic along the way, and will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Myrna (Theobald); parents, Ray and Helen (Durben) Blake; two brothers, Willard and Glenn Blake; and son-in-law, Christopher Whobrey.

Chuck leaves behind a loving family: daughter, Mary Beth Blake of St. Louis; son, David Charles Blake of San Diego; granddaughter, Aleah Justine Blake of San Diego; and brothers, Donald Blake (Jean) of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Walter Blake (Maggie) of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Roger Blake (Betty) of Stacyville.

A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, One St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, Chuck requested donations be made to St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, One St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72715 or online at https://osvhub.com/bvstbernard/giving/funds.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.



