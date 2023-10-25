The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Friday, Oct. 27

Bella Vista Business Association presents Trick or Treat Town on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Sugar Creek Center in Bella Vista. Local businesses in the association will provide games, activities and a costume contest with awards and prizes presented at 6:30 p.m. More information is at BellaVistaBusiness.com. Bella Vista Fire and PD will also be on location.

Friday, Oct. 27

The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual Card & Games Benefit Party at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln., on Friday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided. Participants bring their own cards or game materials.

Tickets are $15 per person and reservations can be made at BellaVistaGardenClub.com. Proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Treat Street is back Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon-2 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library. Patrons of all ages will have the opportunity to enjoy carnival games and get loads of candy at Treat Street, the library's annual Halloween event. Activities will be located in the library's garden and community room.

The agenda for fun includes carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a selfie photo booth and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Attendees should bring their own treat bag.

Participants will receive a "Treat Street Passport" when they arrive, which will be stamped as they visit the activity stations. When the passport is filled, the participant will be given a small goodie bag, while supplies last.

Sunday, Oct. 29

The 2023 Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market season is coming to end but not before celebrating with a Harvest Festival this Sunday, Oct. 29. The event will include merchandise giveaways, market cash giveaways and trick-or-treating.

The Farmers and Makers Market is held weekly April through October from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mercy Bella Vista, 1 Mercy Way. For more information visit bvfm.org.

Bella Vista Trunk or Treats

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. at Highlands Church United Methodist in the parking lot at 371 Glasgow Rd., Bella Vista. The front parking lot will be packed with decorated trunks, games and candy. Costumes are encouraged.​

Trunk or Treat will be held at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is an outdoor event. If it rains, there will be a drive through area for handing out treats. There will also be photo opportunities.

Trunk or Treat will be held at New Life Christian Church Riordan Campus, 103 Riordan Rd., Bella Vista, on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

United Lutheran Church will hold Trunk or Treat Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

Area Haunted Houses

Asylum Haunted House, 210 N. Main Street in Cave Springs gives this warning: We do not know how to make this warning any stronger. We recommend that you do not bring small children to the haunted house. We do not change the care no matter the age. There are no refunds once you go through the front door. Tickets are $25 per person and they are open at 7 p.m.-midnight on the following October dates: 26, 27, 28, 31.

Nightmares Haunted House is open each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 starting at dusk with the last ticket sales at 11 p.m. General admission is $25 per person or skip the tent line with a Fast Pass admission for $40. The location is 3706 NW Frontage Road in North Bentonville (at Kozy Heat Fireplaces, next to The Weekly Vista office, just off Hwy. 71 across from the Bentonville Lowes).

Nightmares Haunted House is an intense, high-energy haunted attraction that uses the latest technology. They are a crew of volunteers that have been creating the nightmares of the citizens in Northwest Arkansas since 1987. Proceeds go to the Bentonville Breakfast Lions Club.

Skeleton Acres

Teah Bidwell and John Bowman of Bella Vista will again host Skeleton Acres at Gracie's Canoe Camp, 324 Canoe Camp Lane, in Pineville, Mo. This adventure includes haunted cabins connected together for a Haunted House experience. Then a mystery hayride will drop you off into the unknown haunted trails. You will later arrive at water's edge where a raft, paddle, and lifejacket will be provided. From there you are on your own to survive what might be lurking in the water. No lights or phones are allowed on the water.

Prices are per person and will be subject to taxes and fees: $25 adventure includes Hayride, Haunted Float, Haunted House & Terrifying Trail; $50, adventure + 1 night camping + Fast Pass (move to the front of the line); $65, adventure + 2 nights camping + Fast Pass.

Hours of the event: Every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28. The adventure starts at sundown. Last ticket sold at 11 p.m.; Kids' Day is Oct. 29 from 2-6 p.m. Website: theskeletonacres.com.

Saturday, Nov. 4

St. Bernard Women's Club will host its 36th annual Holiday Bazaar (Open Your Hearts to Christmas) on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church's parish hall.

The bazaar features baked goods, handmade holiday crafts, "Trinkets & Treasures," a bargain table, gently used Christmas trees, a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. The main raffle item is a "Poinsettia Pattern" quilt, handmade by some of St. Bernard's Tuesday Crafters. Other raffle items are: kids' basket of toys, handmade red cedar table, Raggedy Ann and Andy, handcrafted wooden decorative skis, and a gift card tree ($150 value).

The cafe will be serving cinnamon rolls, homemade chili and chicken noodle soup, pulled pork sandwiches and homemade pies.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

The Bella Vista Business Association monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m. at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill.

Sunday, Nov. 19

The Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus Fall Concert that was scheduled for Nov. 19 has been postponed to the spring. Further information will be available soon.