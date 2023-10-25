The Cher Show to kick off tour at Walton Arts Center

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new production of the Tony Award®-winning musical The Cher Show will kick off its national tour from Walton Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 19 and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and there are three opportunities to see the show before it hits the road.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture -- breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

Mix things up before the show by adding on a cocktail class. A mixologist will lead participants through the steps to create two themed drinks that you can enjoy along with light appetizers. It's an Instagram-worthy experience, and participants will leave with the cocktail recipes and some great memories. Cocktail classes are at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 and Tuesday, Nov. 21. Tickets are $39, and you must be 21 or older to participate.

Tickets for The Cher Show are on sale now and start at $35. Purchase show and cocktail class tickets at waltonartscenter.org, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville weekdays 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Cher Show is the second national tour to "tech" and launch from Walton Arts Center this season. Teching is when all the actors, designers, creatives and crew put the technical elements of the show in place, including sets, lights, costumes and the orchestra, to prepare a show for its life on the road. It requires a full-scale theater and a live audience to get the show ready. Watching and listening to the reactions of the first audiences gives the artistic staff information about parts of the show that need a bit more work.

Teching is also a huge benefit to the economy of the region. When a cast and crew of 25-75 spends two weeks in town, they support hotels, restaurants, hardware stores, yoga studios, coffee shops and more while they are here. Walton Arts Center has helped 15 theatrical shows launch national and international tours since 1997.

Show days and times: Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.