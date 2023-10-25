Skeleton crew

October 25, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

by Spencer Tirey

Jessey McCormick of Bella Vista, Director of hospitality at Ozark Beer Co., decorates a skeleton on the patio Monday Oct, 16, 2023 at the Rogers brewery. The brewery is hosting their inaugural House of 1000 Brews Halloween Market and party on Oct. 28 from 4:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. The event will feature eighteen local vendors, a dj playing spooky music as well as trick or treating for children.

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Jessey McCormick of Bella Vista, director of hospitality at Ozark Beer Co., places decorative headstones on the patio Oct. 16 at the Rogers brewery.

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Jessey McCormick of Bella Vista, Director of hospitality at Ozark Beer Co., places decorative headstones on the patio Monday Oct, 16, 2023 at the Rogers brewery.