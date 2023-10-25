Skeleton crew

J.T. Wampler/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Jessey McCormick of Bella Vista, director of hospitality at Ozark Beer Co., decorates a skeleton on the patio Oct. 16 at the Rogers brewery. The brewery is hosting their inaugural House of 1000 Brews Halloween Market and party on Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will feature 18 local vendors, a DJ playing spooky music as well as trick-or-treating for children.

Jessey McCormick of Bella Vista, director of hospitality at Ozark Beer Co., places decorative headstones on the patio Oct. 16 at the Rogers brewery.

