Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Scotsdale, Oct. 18

Low Team Net Twosome

AB-FLIGHT

First (74), Jack Doyle and Blind Draw

Second (tie), (75), Lee Young and Mike Bahr; Mark Milton and Jerry Young

Fourth (tie), (78), Ken Bloese and Blind Draw; David Bachelder and Doug Mills

CD-FLIGHT

First (73), Mike Robinson and Blind Draw

Second (74), Robert Jank and...