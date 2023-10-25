Harvest Festival to Close the Market Season

Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market is hosting a season-end party Sunday October 29 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., with trick-or-treating, market cash and market merchandise giveaways. Come out and stock your freezer with amazing home-grown foods and pick up great local gifts too!

Located at One Mercy Way and in partnership with Mercy-Bella Vista, the Bella Vista Farmers & Makers Market is growing through community outreach. Bella Vista has proven that there is a want for local, quality products from farmers, bakers and makers who care about the community they do business in.

The economic impact of this season's market is record-setting, with over $200,000 in reported sales and, we are proud to announce, over $6000 in community giveback dollars. We supported children and family shopping events on Mother's and Father's Days. We provided financial support to Cooper Elementary's unpaid lunch fund. We hosted a school supply drive and celebrated National Farmers Market Week with giveaways. We partnered to give $2000 to the Bella Vista Public Library for their summer reading program awards.

We were also able to lower the fees for farmers and makers. We created special events and supported local musicians by hosting live music throughout the summer. We hosted over 16 non-profit groups and nine individual charity fundraisers. We were granted approval to accept SNAP, as well as being awarded a grant through UAMS to 'Double Your Dollars' program to help those with food insecurity. We are PROUD to be Growing Something Great!

Thank you to our season sponsors: City of Bella Vista, Mercy, Bella Vista Business Association, Bella Vista Community Television, and Sporting Arkansas. As a reminder, please don't park by the emergency room. Overflow parking is available courtesy of Sporting Arkansas at the soccer fields to the south.