College Honors

University of Arkansas

Local students were awarded scholarships this fall from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

The awards are part of 960 scholarships totaling $1.6 million given this fall to Fulbright College students across four academic disciplines: arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

Grace Clark of Bella Vista was awarded the The Harold and Imogene 'Winnie' MacDonald Memorial Award.

Morgan Giese of Bella Vista was awarded the University of Arkansas Department of Music Scholarship.

Isabella Adams of Bella Vista was awarded the Francis Medaris Orchestra Scholarship and University of Arkansas Department of Music Scholarship.

McKinley Hughes of Bella Vista was awarded the School of Art Undergraduate Student Support Scholarship.

Olivia Ervin of Bella Vista was awarded the Octa Norma High Anthropology Scholarship.

Riley Moore of Bella Vista was awarded the School of Art Undergraduate Student Support Scholarship.

"Setting our students up for success is our number one priority, and we're grateful to be able to reward their hard work and contribution to our college and the entire University of Arkansas community," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean of Fulbright College.

This fall's scholarships were made possible from the support of donors, who include alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Fulbright College, and aid students as part of the commitment to student success.