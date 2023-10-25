Bella Vista Club News

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike a 4.5-mile loop at Devil Canyon Falls near Mountainburg on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Participants have the option to hike afterwards at nearby Fern Gully which is 2.5 miles out and back. All are welcome.

Interested hikers may email [email protected] for more details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 with a social hour at 5:30. The topic is "Figs: Not Just a Newton" by member Aundrea Klokow, who has been conducting a fig study at the Helping Hands Garden in Bentonville. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 NW 8th Street.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at bentoncountygardening.org.

Bella Vista

Christian Women's Connection

The November Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Nov. 1, 9 a.m. at 254 Kinross Drive. Reservations are not necessary and all are welcome.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Julie Altemus from Carrollton, Texas. Her message is titled "Journey from Darkness to Light." Special feature is Patchwork of Memories by Rebecca Logsdon.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations are essential by noon on Friday, Nov. 3. For reservations call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email [email protected].

Veteran's Wall of Honor

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, Bella Vista, is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events such as Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps to teach the important history of our great nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately half an hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial honoring all veterans are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor, contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas by emailing [email protected], calling Julie at 479-696-8867, or writing to P.O. Box 3085, Bella Vista, AR, 72715.

Alateen Meeting

Available in NWA

Alateen meetings in NWA are being held weekly at First United Methodist Church in Bentonville, 201 NW 2nd Street. Anyone age 8-19 who has been affected by someone's drinking is welcome to attend.

The meetings are on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m., which is the same time there is an open AA meeting in the church. Access to the Alateen meeting is through the side entrance, second floor past the elevator to the Junior High Room in the children's area.

