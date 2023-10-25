Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Oct. 9

Gusano's Pizza

2905 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 9, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sliced tomatoes in ice bath at 44 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Used wiping cloths stored on multiple surfaces in kitchen.

Core violations: Ceiling throughout kitchen area has an accumulation of dust.

Record Downtown

104 S.W. A St., Suite 300, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Missing part of coving/trim on wall near three-compartment sink.

Oct. 10

Classic's Food Truck

2401 S.E. Ninth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired 09/30/23.

India Mart - Food Store

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Containers of food near front register are not labeled with common name or list of ingredients.

Priority foundation violations: Multiple boxes and bags stored directly on floor in back storage area.

Core violations: None

India Mart - Deli

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: Chicken curry at 130 degrees in front hot-hold unit. Another chicken curry was at 128 degrees. Food items in two cold-hold units were at 65-68 degrees: minced garlic at 68 degrees, chicken at 65 degrees and heavy cream at 66 degrees. Sanitizer wipe bucket at 0 ppm lactic acid.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks ambient thermometer in multiple cold-hold units. Multiple containers of food not labeled with what they contain in walk-in cooler.

Two Friends Books

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 47, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at kitchen hand sink. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Oct. 11

Triple Eight Hashery / 5M International Ltd. Co.

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

Oct. 12

Olly Makes Bakery

220 N. Main St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. Flooring in kitchen by three-compartment sink has come apart and is no longer smooth and easy to clean. Permit expired 3/31/2023.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 10 -- Markham & Fitz Chocolate, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville; Old High Middle School, 406 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Suvidha Indian Groceries / SS BV Foods, LLC, 1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville; Yummy House Sushi & Asian Fusion, 1402 Shane Lane, Suite 10, Bentonville

Oct. 11 -- Roll & Fold / 5M International Ltd. Co., 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Oct. 12 -- Explore and Discover Preschool, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Wee Friends Discovery Center, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville