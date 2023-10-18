Treat Street Halloween event set at Bella Vista Public Library

Treats, candy and games – what could be better? Patrons of all ages are invited to the 2023 Treat Street Halloween event set for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place.

Activities during the free event will be in the library's garden and Community Room and all ages are welcome.

The agenda for fun includes carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a selfie photo booth and more.

"We want to provide a fun and safe Halloween event for the community," said Ashdon Wilson, Children and Youth Services Librarian.

"Stroll on down with your best costumes and ghoulish smiles for this activity-filled afternoon," Wilson said. "This in-person Halloween event will be fun, silly, and extra sweet. We want people to know that libraries are more than books; we are community centers!"

Costumes are encouraged but not required. Attendees should bring their own treat bag. Participants will receive a "Treat Street Passport" when they arrive, which will be stamped as they visit the activity stations. When the passport is filled, the participant will be given a small goodie bag, while supplies last.

Broom and car parking spaces are limited. Activities will be held indoors in case of rain.

Other area events:

Benton County Sheriff's Office hosts Trunk or Treat at the Benton County Fairgrounds from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Admission is a donation for Children's Shelter. Requested items include toilet paper, Kleenex, juice boxes, and individual serving-size snack items (chips, cookies, crackers, applesauce, and fruit cups). The Costumes Candy and Cops Carnival will have games, activities and candy.

Pick up a trick-or-treat bag and map from the Rogers Historical Museum booth in Railyard Park between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 for the Goblin Candy Crawl around downtown local businesses in Rogers. More information at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/events.

Candy, touch-a-truck, carnival games, a costume contest, and the infamous pumpkin drop, are on the agenda for Springdale Halloween Fest 2023 in Shiloh Square from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28.

The Safety Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event hosted by the NWA Trauma Regional Advisory Council is from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The event will have candy, bounce houses, face painting, music, fire trucks, police cars and helicopters.

Be(A)ware Allergy-Friendly Halloween Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 at the Fayetteville Public Library with various allergy-friendly trick-or-treat stations, games, bounce houses and a special Halloween performance by the University of Arkansas Flute Ensemble.

Trick-or-Treat on the Trail, a Halloween-costumed celebration in Fayetteville's Lower Ramble, will from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Kids are invited to dress up for trick-or-treating at booths along the trail.