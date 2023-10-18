The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 20-21

Wishing Spring Fall Festival is set for Oct. 20-21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The two-day event takes place on the grounds of the gallery at 8862 W. McNelly Rd.

Sunday, Oct. 22

The Knights of Columbus Council 9514 of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Bella Vista is sponsoring the Knights Soccer Challenge on Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Bentonville.

The challenge is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. Prizes will be awarded and winners will advance to district and state competitions. For more information contact Max Habereder at 479-685-7575 or Don Ammons at 360-560-8786.

Friday, Oct. 27

Bella Vista Business Association presents Trick or Treat Town on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Sugar Creek Center in Bella Vista. Local businesses in the association will provide games, activities and a costume contest with awards and prizes presented at 6:30 p.m. For more information BellaVistaBusiness.com. Bella Vista Fire and PD will also be on location.

Friday, Oct. 27

The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual Card & Games Benefit Party at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln., on Friday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided. Participants bring their own cards or game materials.

Tickets are $15 per person and reservations can be made at BellaVistaGardenClub.com. Proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.

Saturday, Oct 28

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting its second annual Halloween Party on Saturday evening, Oct 28, from 5-6:30 p.m. It is for all ages with games, candy, prizes, a fortune teller, and ghost stories by the campfire, weather permitting. Costumes are welcome. For information, Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Bella Vista Trunk or Treats

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. at Highlands Church United Methodist in the parking lot at 371 Glasgow Rd., Bella Vista. The front parking lot will be packed with decorated trunks, games and candy. Costumes are encouraged.​

Trunk or Treat will be held at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is an outdoor event. If it rains, there will be a drive through area for handing out treats. There will also be photo opportunities.

Trunk or Treat will be held at New Life Christian Church Riordan Campus, 103 Riordan Rd., Bella Vista, on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Area Haunted Houses

Asylum Haunted House, 210 N. Main Street in Cave Springs gives this warning: We do not know how to make this warning any stronger. We recommend that you do not bring small children to the haunted house. We do not change the care no matter the age. There are no refunds once you go through the front door. Tickets are $25 per person and they are open at 7 p.m.-midnight on the following October dates: 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 31.

Nightmares Haunted House is open each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 starting at dusk with the last ticket sales at 11 p.m. General admission is $25 per person or skip the tent line with a Fast Pass admission for $40. The location is 3706 NW Frontage Road in North Bentonville (at Kozy Heat Fireplaces, next to The Weekly Vista office, just off Hwy. 71 across from the Bentonville Lowes).

Nightmares Haunted House is an intense, high-energy haunted attraction that uses the latest technology. They are a crew of volunteers that have been creating the nightmares of the citizens in Northwest Arkansas since 1987. Proceeds go to the Bentonville Breakfast Lions Club.

Skeleton Acres

Teah Bidwell and John Bowman of Bella Vista will again host Skeleton Acres at Gracie's Canoe Camp, 324 Canoe Camp Lane, in Pineville, Mo. This adventure includes haunted cabins connected together for a Haunted House experience. Then a mystery hayride will drop you off into the unknown haunted trails. You will later arrive at water's edge where a raft, paddle, and lifejacket will be provided. From there you are on your own to survive what might be lurking in the water. No lights or phones are allowed on the water.

Prices are per person and will be subject to taxes and fees: $25 adventure includes Hayride, Haunted Float, Haunted House & Terrifying Trail; $50, adventure + 1 night camping + Fast Pass (move to the front of the line); $65, adventure + 2 nights camping + Fast Pass.

Hours of the event: Every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28. The adventure starts at sundown. Last ticket sold at 11 p.m.; Kids' Day is Oct. 29 from 2-6 p.m. Website: theskeletonacres.com.

Saturday, Nov. 4

St. Bernard Women's Club will host its 36th annual Holiday Bazaar (Open Your Hearts to Christmas) on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church's parish hall.

The bazaar features baked goods, handmade holiday crafts, "Trinkets & Treasures," a bargain table, gently used Christmas trees, a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. The main raffle item is a "Poinsettia Pattern" quilt, handmade by some of St. Bernard's Tuesday Crafters. Other raffle items are: kids' basket of toys, handmade red cedar table, Raggedy Ann and Andy, handcrafted wooden decorative skis, and a gift card tree ($150 value).

The cafe will be serving cinnamon rolls, homemade chili and chicken noodle soup, pulled pork sandwiches and homemade pies.

Sunday, Nov. 19

The Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus Fall Concert will be Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

The chorus will be performing songs of barbershop harmony, gospel medleys and patriotic arrangements celebrating the joy of music. For more information contact Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204.