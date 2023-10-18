September marriage licenses

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of September, per Benton County records:

Sept. 1

Russell Lee Johnson, 29, and Kristen Michelle Harris, 27, both of Bella Vista

Michael Aaron Lisenbee, 42, and Jessica Lauren Hester 36, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 5

Stephen Dale Haggard, 63, Bella Vista, and Sherrie Angeline Fowler, 61, Miami, Okla.

Sept. 6

Tate Jacob Christensen, 20, Pea Ridge, and Olivia Lynn Fordham, 18, Bella Vista

Sept. 8

Colton Lea Echols, 27, and Emma Christine Bibbs, 26, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 11

Andrew Jason Johnsen, 41, and Amy Elizabeth Eidschun, 39, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 13

Roger Julius Reid, 77, Bentonville, and Robin Rosella Boyd, 69, Bella Vista

Sept. 14

Jonathan Michael Bridges, 32, and Savannah Joe Hastings, 28, both of Bella Vista

Nicholas Scott Laughlin, 37, and Anastasia Sineavscaia, 34, both of Bella Vista

Derek Sylvester, 41, and Adrienne Marie Duke, 43, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 19

David Lee Fisher, 68, and Tammi Jo Onsum, 64, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 21

Eugene Joseph Milinowski, 76, and Carol Irene Beaudry, 66, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 22

Clayton Levi Duff, 33, and Payton Leigh Patterson, 31, both of Bella Vista

Greg Allen Hobelmann, 65, and Ella Fay Garrett, 72, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 28

Jason Brent Nabb, 42, and Jodi Christine Schanz, 59, both of Bella Vista

Sept. 29

Colton Alan Carmical, 30, and Maeghen Nicole Carter, 28, both of Bella Vista

Blake Carlton Disomma, 35, and Shelby Lynn Baker, 32, both of Bella Vista