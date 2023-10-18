The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Plein air painters gather at historical museum

by Rachel Dickerson | October 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Julie Maas of Bentonville (left) and Patti Poirier of Bella Vista, members of the Plein Air Painters of the Ozarks, work on sketches of the Settler's Cabin at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Oct. 11.

Plein Air Painters of the Ozarks met Oct.

Print Headline: Plein air painters gather at historical museum

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

CYCLING: Swenson, Batten victorious at Little Sugar
by By Kai Caddy Special to The Weekly Vista
Pumpkin Patch festival starts Thursday
by Rachel Dickerson
Treat Street Halloween event set at Bella Vista Public Library
by Staff Reports
Lottery
by Staff Reports
Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections
by Staff Reports
ADVERTISEMENT