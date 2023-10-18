The Weekly Vista
CYCLING: Swenson, Batten victorious at Little Sugar

by By Kai Caddy Special to The Weekly Vista | October 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
A mountain biker does a bunny hop, Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, on a section of the Down Under Trail in Bella Vista during the Little Sugar Mountain Biking Race 50K race. Mountain bike racers from around the country came to Northwest Arkansas to participate in several race distances included pros racers that competed in a 100k race with winning of a combined purse of $65,000 split between men and women's 1st through 5th places. Go to nwaonline.com/photosto see more photos form the race. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Keegan Swenson notched another victory to his already impressive resume, though just barely, and Haley Batten dominated the field in the inaugural Little...

Print Headline: Swenson, Batten victorious in rainy Little Sugar race

