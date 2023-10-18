Bella Vista Club News

NWA Heritage Button Club

The NWA Heritage Button Club regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-2 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 South Main. The next meeting is Friday, Oct. 20. The theme is NUTS about buttons; learning about buttons carved from different nuts. Button trees will be made and there will be a button swap. Even if you do not have a jar full of buttons, you are welcome to join the group for new adventures and to make new friends.

The club formed from the National Button Society (nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve vintage buttons and educate themselves and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons.

For more information contact Robin at [email protected].

Bella Vista Photograpy Club

The next meeting is Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will have an Autumn focus, with suggestions on places to shoot fall scenes. Also, digital entries for the annual contest need to be turned in by this meeting. The meeting is free and open to the public.

The Bella Vista Photography Club regularly meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the First Community Bank located at 21196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo. (near Walmart). Visit bellavistapc.org for more information.

Bella Vista Chapter

Embroiderers Guild of America

The Bella Vista Chapter EGA (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets monthly in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus in Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. On Oct. 21, no formal program is scheduled, so feel free to bring a project of your choosing. Visit bellavistaega.org for more information.

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike at Kings River Falls on Monday, Oct. 23. This is a 4.5-mile, out-and-back hike and bushwack. All are welcome.

Interested hikers may email [email protected] for more details on either of these walks. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet Monday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 South Main. The program will be Genealogy for the Genealogists: A Refresher Course for the 21st Century presented by Russell P Baker who retired as senior archivist after nearly 40 years with the Arkansas State Archives. The public is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet on Monday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Rd., Bella Vista. The guest speaker will be Andrew Lee, a.k.a. Combat Quilter. He is a 21-year military combat veteran who has done two deployments in Iraq and uses quilting to cope with PTSD. He will have many pictures to view that tell his journey of quilting and serving the community.

The public is invited to hear Lee speak and watch the awarding of the Quilts of Valor. Email [email protected] with any questions.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Ft. Smith. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith, 700 Rogers Ave. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

The route takes in the National Historic Site grounds where some of the points of interest are the Trail of Tears overlook along the Arkansas River, reconstructed gallows, museums, and the downtown area.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 with a social hour at 5:30. The topic is "Figs: Not Just a Newton" by member Aundrea Klokow who has been conducting a fig study at the Helping Hands Garden in Bentonville. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 NW 8th Street.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at bentoncountygardening.org.

Veteran's Wall of Honor

The mission of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas, Bella Vista, is to honor and pay tribute to all veterans, living or deceased. The Wall of Honor provides a venue for special events such as Flag Day, 9/11, Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day, etc. It helps to teach the important history of our great nation and provides a place for quiet time to reflect and a place for remembrances. Free tours of approximately half an hour of the beautiful Veterans Memorial honoring all veterans are being offered.

To schedule a free tour of the Veterans Wall of Honor contact the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas via [email protected] or call Julie at 479-696-8867 or write to P. O. Box 3085, Bella Vista, AR. 72715.

Alateen Meeting

Available in NWA

Alateen meetings in NWA are being held weekly at First United Methodist Church in Bentonville, 201 NW 2nd St. Anyone age 8-19 who has been affected by someone's drinking is welcome to attend.

The meetings are on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m., which is the same time there is an open AA meeting in the church. Access to the Alateen meeting is through the side entrance, second floor past the elevator to the Junior High Room in the children's area.

Email club information to [email protected]. Space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.