Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Oct. 2

7 Brew Coffee

2813 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sanitizer at 0 ppm lactic acid.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Scoop handle touching ice in beverage ice.

Marco's Pizza

2502 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Multiple spray bottles unlabeled in kitchen area.

Core violations: Red and green lids to plastic containers for storing food are starting to crack and fall apart at corners. At least three lids that were in use had cracks/missing pieces.

Sabroso, LLC

27 Connie Lane, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified Food Protection Manager.

Thai Kitchen

707 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. Walls throughout facility, particularly around the back storage area, have multiple cracks and peeling paint.

Oct. 3

Bentonville Dive

115 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Plastic curtain on ice machine has an accumulation of black residue.

Core violations: None

Onyx Coffee Lab - The Momentary

507 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No certified Food Safety Manager.

Oct. 4

Kennedy Coffee / SK Coffeeroasting Co., LLC

2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: Kitchen handsink not functional.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available. Permit expired.

The Holler - Commissary Kitchen

801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No paper towels available at kitchen handsink. Multiple spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Core violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer.

Oct. 5

Harps - Food Store

404 Town Center N.E., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Package of raw fish stored on shelving above imitation crab. Packages of raw bacon stored on shelving above fully cooked ham.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Harps - Deli/Bakery

404 Town Center N.E., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Potato wedges at 105 degrees, fish at 93 degrees and chicken at 120 degrees in hot-hold case.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

High South Culinary Food Truck

3604 N.W. Frontage Road, Suite 8, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Hot water was not turned on at the being of the inspection. The stoppers to sink are missing.

Core violations: None

Jim's Meat Market, Inc.

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 13, Bentonville

Priority violations: Potato salad date-marked past 7 days.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Las Fajitas Grill

2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville

Priority violations: Beef at 112 degrees in hot-hold unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Oct. 6

Loves Donuts

2508 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Priority violations: Kolache sausages are stored inside cardboard boxes in fridge. Kolaches come inside the boxes but have a plastic bag they come in. Keep kolaches in original plastic packaging or put them inside a container that is cleaned/sanitized. Employee is reusing single-use plastic gloves when serving donuts to customer.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple areas throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food, dust, grease, trash, and dirt. Walls throughout kitchen area have peeling paint or missing parts of drywall. Wall next to three-compartment sink has an accumulation of black residue. Ceiling tile near three-compartment sink is brown/rusting from water leak. Ceiling tiles in dining area are brown and sagging from water leak. Accumulation of trash and other unnecessary items in kitchen/food service area.

Maria's Mexican Restaurant, LLC

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Spray bottle of degreaser unlabeled on cook line.

Core violations: No certified Food Safety Manager. No chlorine test strips present in facility. No heat test strips or maximum registering thermometer available to check plate temperature through heat-sanitizing dish machine.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 3 -- Jersey Mike's Subs, 3316 S.W. I St., Suite 2, Bentonville; Pizza Hut, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 15, Bentonville; Second Street Pantry, 201 N.W. Second St., Bentonville

Oct. 4 -- Sweet Freedom Cheese - Retail, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Oct. 5 -- Mobius Learning Academy, 8313 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Bentonville; Piehouse Bakery, 310 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; The Bend, 3604 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville