Dense clouds covered the sky the morning of Saturday, Oct 14. At 12:23 p.m., a brief break in the clouds allowed Kevin Dooley to take this photograph of the annular solar eclipse from his home in Bella Vista.
Annular solar eclipse by Photo by Kevin Dooley | October 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
