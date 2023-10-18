The Weekly Vista
Annular solar eclipse

by Photo by Kevin Dooley | October 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Kevin Dooley/Special to The Weekly Vista Dense clouds covered the sky the morning of Oct 14. At 12:23 p.m. a brief break in the clouds allowed Dooley this shot of the annular solar eclipse.

Dense clouds covered the sky the morning of Saturday, Oct 14. At 12:23 p.m., a brief break in the clouds allowed Kevin Dooley to take this photograph of the annular solar eclipse from his home in Bella Vista.

  photo  Kevin Dooley/Special to The Weekly Vista Dense clouds covered the sky the morning of Oct 14. At 12:23 p.m. a brief break in the clouds allowed Dooley this shot of the annular solar eclipse.
  


Print Headline: Annular solar eclipse

