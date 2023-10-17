Weekly Vista Obituaries Oct. 19-25, 2023

Jerry Hoenshel

Jerry G. Hoenshel died Oct. 13, 2023, at Highlands Health and Rehabilitation. He was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Birmingham, Iowa, to Wendell and Ada Belle Harness Hoenshel.

His undergraduate work was completed at Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa. He received a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Arkansas in 1969. He was a teacher, coach and school administrator in the Iowa School System for 25 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

In 1980, he and his wife moved to Bella Vista. He was active in numerous fraternal, social and community organizations. He was a member of Bella Vista Community Church, the Nomad Shrine Club, and the Men's 18 Hole Golf Association and served as a past chairman of each.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lt. Wendell Hoenshel Jr., 9th Air Force, killed in action during World War II, and Jack Hoenshel; and a sister, Martha Lee Williams Dunn.

Survivors include his wife, Donna, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bella Vista Community Church Foundation, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715, or the Nomad Shrine Club, P.O. Box 5695, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.





Bobby Billingsley

Bobby Carl Billingsley passed away Oct. 16, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 24, 1941, in El Dorado to Albert and Gladys Billingsley.

Bobby graduated from El Dorado High School in 1959 and Henderson State University in 1963. He worked for Murphy Oil Corp. for 40-plus years.

Bobby was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He lived life with a sense of humor, strong work ethic, dedication to his family, integrity and kindness. He will be truly missed. He finally made it to the 19th hole!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gladys; brother, Marion; and nephews, Jason and Scott Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, George Ann; his children, Bryan and wife Becky, and Shannon; grandchildren, John, Rachel and Kathleen; siblings, Stelle Lacefield and Norma Norris and husband James; sisters-in-law, Linda Billingsley and Judy Ordemann and husband Tom; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralnation.com.

Billingsley