Weekly Vista Obituaries Oct. 12-18, 2023

A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, Michael Angelo Chiarito, 82, of Bella Vista passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2023, with his family present. He had bravely confronted and fought multiple illnesses over the past three years leading up to his passing. He was born on Nov. 24, 1940, in Chicago to his late father, Michael Joseph, and mother, Elvira.

Michael proudly served his country as a U.S. Army veteran, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

Throughout his career, Michael held various positions, showcasing his professional expertise and commitment. He served as the vice president of Continental Bank in Chicago, where he made significant contributions to the organization. Later, he served as the athletic director at Saints Peter and Paul School in Naperville, Ill., for 25 years, where he played a vital role in promoting sports and physical education. His legacy and memory have been honored by the commissioning of the Chiarito Court at the SSPP gymnasium in 2017. Additionally, Michael worked as a realtor at Baird and Warner in Naperville, Ill., assisting individuals and families find their dream homes.

Michael was an avid sportsman. He loved refereeing basketball, football and volleyball. In 1992, he was inducted into the United Flag Football Hall of Fame for his work as a commissioner. He was also a devoted fan to his beloved Yankees. His favorite saying was "Make the right call," which he always did in sports and in life.

Michael was a devoted family man and leaves behind his beloved wife, Vicki, and their daughters, Natalie, Jennifer and Amanda and their husbands Hugh, Mark and Hamish. He was also cherished by his grandchildren, Adelaide, Ronin, Delilah and Myles. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Thomas, Daniel, Steven and Anna Marie. Michael's family was of utmost importance to him and he treasured the time spent with his loved ones.

In his free time, Michael found solace in his faith. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, where he found spiritual guidance and support.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog, Holly. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

Rollo "Wayne" Koepp, 90, passed away on Oct. 11, 2023, at Apple Creek Nursing Home. He was born on March 1, 1933, in Lyndon Station, Wis., to the late Walter and Ruth Koepp. Wayne married his wife Donna Wendt on Dec. 11, 1954, in Tucson, Ariz.

In addition to his parents, Walter and Ruth Koepp, he was preceded in death by Donna, his wife of 68 years, and his daughter, Joann Koepp Giberson.

He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Scott (Robert) of Amarillo, Texas; his son, Gary of Billingsley, Ala.; a brother; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, with a luncheon to follow and then burial at Bella Vista Cemetery. The Rev. Chris Gorshee will officiate.

