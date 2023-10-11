The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Friday, Oct. 13

The city of Bella Vista tree giveaway for Bella Vista residents requires advance sign up for the pickup on Friday, Oct. 13. The sign-up for trees of various species is open to residents at https://bit.ly/3RoOcbR. Instructions for pickup will be sent to those who have successfully registered to receive a tree.

Species are available on a first-come, first-served basis. One tree per household is allowed. For questions, contact Community Development at 479-268-4980.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Bella Vista First United Methodist Church Men's Fall Pancake Breakfast will be Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. at 20 Boyce Dr. Pancakes, sausage and a drink are included for $8 per person, with ages 5 and under free of charge.

Bella Vista Animal Shelter presents the Fast and the Furry (Doxie and Corgi races) on the softball field at 59 Glasgow Rd. from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Calling all Dachshunds and Corgis to race for the 2023 title. Along with the races, which are organized by breed and dog age until the semi finals, there is a costume contest, Musical Sit event and a "Wanna Bee" race.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Sean Fitzgibbon will discuss his book "What Follows is True: Crescent Hotel" on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Bella Vista Public Library Community Room.

The graphic nonfiction novel explores the stories surrounding the Crescent Hotel's strange and tragic two years as the Baker Hospital, a Depression-era cancer hospital.

Thursday-Saturday

Oct. 19-21

United Lutheran's second annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held Thursday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The Dairy Barn Market will sell pumpkins, a variety of fall items and farm fresh items such as eggs and in season vegetables.

Currently there are over 40 indoor and outdoor booths and the Pumpkin Patch Café' that will have chili, Texas Kolaches and more. For more information contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 20-21

Wishing Spring Fall Festival is set for Oct. 20-21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m, including a juried Art and Craft Fall Show, exhibitors, food trucks and music. The two-day event takes place on the grounds of the gallery at 8862 W. McNelly Rd.

Sunday, Oct. 22

The Knights of Columbus Council 9514 of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Bella Vista is sponsoring the Knights Soccer Challenge on October 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephens Church.

The Challenge is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. Prizes will be awarded and winners will advance to district and state competitions.

For more information please contact Max Habereder at 479-685-7575 or Don Ammons at 360-560-8786.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Treat Street is back Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon-2 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library. Patrons of all ages will have the opportunity to enjoy carnival games and get loads of candy at Treat Street, the library's annual Halloween event. Activities will be located in the library's garden and community room.

The agenda for fun includes carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a selfie photo booth and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Attendees should bring their own treat bag.

Participants will receive a "Treat Street Passport" when they arrive, which will be stamped as they visit the activity stations. When the passport is filled, the participant will be given a small goodie bag, while supplies last.

Bella Vista Trunk or Treats

Sunday, Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m. at Highlands Church United Methodist in the parking lot at 371 Glasgow Rd., Bella Vista. The front parking lot will be packed with decorated trunks, games and candy. Costumes are encouraged.​

Trunk or Treat will be held at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., on Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is an outdoor event. If it rains, there will be a drive through area for handing out treats. There will also be photo opportunities.

Sunday, Nov. 19

The Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus Fall Concert will be Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd.

The chorus will be performing songs of Barbershop Harmony, Gospel Medleys and Patriotic Arrangements, celebrating the joy of music. For information: Karen Frankenfeld, director, 479-876-7204.